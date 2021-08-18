starting in sweden this september, IKEA is selling renewable energy directly to households
The world’s biggest furniture brand IKEA is branching out into the market of renewable energy. this september, starting in sweden, the company will begin to sell renewable energy to households. the affordable, clean electricity will be sourced from wind and solar parks, while users will be able to track their usage through an app. the initiative marks the latest major step in IKEA’s larger goals toward climate positivity and reduced greenhouse gasses — this means making solar energy more accessible and affordable for all.www.designboom.com
