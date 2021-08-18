starting in sweden this september, IKEA is selling renewable energy directly to households

It’s starting to feel like Ikea announces yet another relatively simple, ingenious idea to further its commitment to green infrastructure and environmental sustainability virtually every other week. Most recently, the Swedish company began promoting its “Repurposeful” series of upcycling guides for products, a move that came on the heels of announcing a line of life-extending disassembly instructions that will eventually include all of its products within the next few years. Then there was its pledge to cease selling non-rechargeable batteries, discontinuing its print catalog of 70 years, opening a secondhand store, and just going ahead and buying a swath of forest to save it from destruction.