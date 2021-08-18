Cancel
Machine Learning Explainability | Avast

By Avast Blog
securityboulevard.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post was written by the following Avast researchers:. The automated detection of threats — by analyzing emails, downloaded files, log files, or browsing history, for example — is a key requirement of today’s cybersecurity products. Machine learning (ML) is a great tool for achieving this automation, but most applications are black box — in other words, the models provide detections with little or no context or explanation. This is problematic for humans (more specifically, the security analysts that handle threat response, the developers that maintain protection systems and sometimes even the users who rely on the products for protection) because it makes it difficult to understand and trust the product’s performance, track down and correct spurious detections, investigate newly emerging or zero-day threats, and even ensure fairness and compliance.

Credits & LoansWorld Bank Blogs

Leveraging big data and machine learning in credit reporting

Credit bureaus are essential elements of the financial infrastructure and play a key role in helping to improve access to financial services, including credit. Globally, 65 million enterprises, or 40 percent of formal micro, small and medium businesses in developing countries have unmet financing needs of $5.2 trillion every year. A study using the World Bank’s Enterprise Surveys data from 63 economies and covering more than 75,000 firms found that the introduction of a credit bureau improves firms’ likelihood of access to finance with longer-term loans, lower interest rates, and a higher share of working capital financed by banks (Soledad, Peria and Singh, 2014). The study also found that the greater the coverage of the credit bureau and the scope and accessibility of the credit information, the more profound its impact on firm financing.
Science Now

A risky clinical trial design, and attacks on machine learning

A risky clinical trial design, and attacks on machine learning. Charles Piller, an investigative journalist for Science, talks with host Sarah Crespi about a risky trial of vitamin D in asthmatic children that has caused a lot of concern among ethicists. They also discuss how the vitamin D trial connects with a possibly dangerous push to compare new treatments with placebos instead of standard-of-care treatments in clinical trials.
ComputersAPS physics

Machine learning band gaps from the electron density

A remarkable consequence of the Hohenberg-Kohn theorem of density functional theory is the existence of an injective map between the electronic density and any observable of the many-electron problem in an external potential. In this work, we study the problem of predicting a particular observable, the band gap of semiconductors and band insulators, from the knowledge of the local electronic density. Using state-of-the-art machine learning techniques, we predict the experimental band gaps from computationally inexpensive density functional theory calculations. We propose a modified Behler-Parrinello (BP) architecture that greatly improves the model capacity while maintaining the symmetry properties of the BP architecture. Using this scheme, we obtain band gaps at a level of accuracy comparable to those obtained with state-of-the-art and computationally intensive hybrid functionals, thus significantly reducing the computational cost of the task.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

The Applied Use of AI & Machine Learning in Cybersecurity

In this first article in a three-part series, we look at machine learning and artificial intelligence and show how it can help modern cybersecurity solutions such as ARIA ADR detect and stop cyberattacks. Stay tuned for future articles that highlight specific machine learning and AI use cases. Cybersecurity solutions that...
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

Learn about Machine Learning frameworks with NVIDIA

Developers and enthusiasts interested in learning more about Machine Learning frameworks may be interested in a new framework interoperability series created by the team at NVIDIA. In the first part you will learn about distinct memory layouts and how the Apache Arrow format can significantly speed up data transfers across distinct data science and machine learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, MXNet, cuDF, CuPy, Numba, and JAX. As well as how asynchronous memory allocation facilitated by memory pools is crucial to avoid overheads as big as 90% of the overall runtime of your pipeline.
SoftwareInfoworld

Oracle accelerates MySQL HeatWave queries with machine learning

Taking aim at competitors including Amazon Aurora and Snowflake, Oracle has enhanced the MySQL HeatWave in-memory query accelerator in the Oracle Cloud’s MySQL Database Service by leveraging advanced machine learning. But Oracle insists the improvements do not mean the MySQL Database Service is encroaching on its flagship Oracle Database. The...
Computer ScienceSilicon Republic

‘Machine learning systems should be tested for fairness’

TU Dublin’s Sarah Jane Delany discusses the need for greater gender representation in machine learning and the ongoing challenges around bias in datasets. When we discuss new and emerging trends in technology, it’s easy to get sucked into the futuristic world of what could be and forget how current and applicable these technologies already are. For example, machine learning is employed in many systems we use on a daily basis from predicting journey times on Google Maps to giving recommendations on streaming services.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Blocking the Exploitation of PrintNightmare

Last week, in its Patch Tuesday update, Microsoft Security Response Center released an additional security fix for the series of zero-day vulnerabilities known collectively as “PrintNightmare,” which can be used to break into all versions of Windows computers. According to the executive summary of the Windows Print Spooler Remote Code Execution Vulnerability:
Computersarxiv.org

Retiring Adult: New Datasets for Fair Machine Learning

Although the fairness community has recognized the importance of data, researchers in the area primarily rely on UCI Adult when it comes to tabular data. Derived from a 1994 US Census survey, this dataset has appeared in hundreds of research papers where it served as the basis for the development and comparison of many algorithmic fairness interventions. We reconstruct a superset of the UCI Adult data from available US Census sources and reveal idiosyncrasies of the UCI Adult dataset that limit its external validity. Our primary contribution is a suite of new datasets derived from US Census surveys that extend the existing data ecosystem for research on fair machine learning. We create prediction tasks relating to income, employment, health, transportation, and housing. The data span multiple years and all states of the United States, allowing researchers to study temporal shift and geographic variation. We highlight a broad initial sweep of new empirical insights relating to trade-offs between fairness criteria, performance of algorithmic interventions, and the role of distribution shift based on our new datasets. Our findings inform ongoing debates, challenge some existing narratives, and point to future research directions. Our datasets are available at this https URL.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Why is linear algebra essential in machine learning?

The building blocks of describing and manipulating data. For every topic in computer science, there is an XKCD comic that summarizes it perfectly. My all-time favorite one is the following. All jokes aside, linear algebra plays a crucial part in machine learning. From classical algorithms to state-of-the-art, it is everywhere....
Sciencearxiv.org

Improving the reliability of photometric redshift with machine learning

Oleksandra Razim (1), Stefano Cavuoti (1 and 2), Massimo Brescia (2), Giuseppe Riccio (2), Mara Salvato (3), Giuseppe Longo (1) ((1) Department of Physics, University Federico II, Napoli, Italy, (2) INAF - Astronomical Observatory of Capodimonte, Napoli, Italy, (3) MPI for Extraterrestrial Physics, Garching, Germany) In order to answer the...
Computersarxiv.org

Machine Learning Based Parameter Estimation of Gaussian Quantum States

We propose a machine learning framework for parameter estimation of single mode Gaussian quantum states. Under a Bayesian framework, our approach estimates parameters of suitable prior distributions from measured data. For phase-space displacement and squeezing parameter estimation, this is achieved by introducing Expectation-Maximization (EM) based algorithms, while for phase parameter estimation an empirical Bayes method is applied. The estimated prior distribution parameters along with the observed data are used for finding the optimal Bayesian estimate of the unknown displacement, squeezing and phase parameters. Our simulation results show that the proposed algorithms have estimation performance that is very close to that of Genie Aided Bayesian estimators, that assume perfect knowledge of the prior parameters. Our proposed methods can be utilized by experimentalists to find the optimum Bayesian estimate of parameters of Gaussian quantum states by using only the observed measurements without requiring any knowledge about the prior distribution parameters.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

How your application and data security strategy can help you complete a high level FFIEC CAT assessment

More than ever, financial institutions depend on web applications to maintain operations and partner with other enterprises to provide services to customers, but the significant rise in the number of cyber attacks targeted at this industry in the last few years has the potential to undermine consumer confidence not only in your organization but also across the wider industry. Today, financial services hold the unenviable distinction as the “most-breached sector”, with 35% of all data breaches occurring in that sector. We suspect they will be retaining this distinction: Imperva Threat Research Teams reported that between January and May 2021, web application attacks on the financial services sector increased 38%.
Softwarearxiv.org

High-dimensional encryption in optical fibers using machine learning

Michelle L. J. Lollie, Fatemeh Mostafavi, Narayan Bhusal, Mingyuan Hong, Chenglong You, Roberto de J. León-Montiel, Omar S. Magaña-Loaiza, Mario A. Quiroz-Juárez. The ability to engineer the spatial wavefunction of photons has enabled a variety of quantum protocols for communication, sensing, and information processing. These protocols exploit the high dimensionality of structured light enabling the encodinng of multiple bits of information in a single photon, the measurement of small physical parameters, and the achievement of unprecedented levels of security in schemes for cryptography. Unfortunately, the potential of structured light has been restrained to free-space platforms in which the spatial profile of photons is preserved. Here, we make an important step forward to using structured light for fiber optical communication. We introduce a smart high-dimensional encryption protocol in which the propagation of spatial modes in multimode fibers is used as a natural mechanism for encryption. This provides a secure communication channel for data transmission. The information encoded in spatial modes is retrieved using artificial neural networks, which are trained from the intensity distributions of experimentally detected spatial modes. Our on-fiber communication platform allows us to use spatial modes of light for high-dimensional bit-by-bit and byte-by-byte encoding. This protocol enables one to recover messages and images with almost perfect accuracy. Our smart protocol for high-dimensional optical encryption in optical fibers has key implications for quantum technologies relying on structured fields of light, particularly those that are challenged by free-space propagation.
ScienceAugusta Free Press

Google Maps uses machine learning research developed in-part by VTTI

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Car crashes are typically associated with an unexpected situation that triggers drivers to conduct a hard-braking, swerving, or hard acceleration maneuver. Virginia Tech researchers are studying such maneuvers, known as G-force events, to help identify risky behaviors, risky drivers, and risky conditions...
Data Securitysecurityboulevard.com

Low Hanging Fruit Ninja: Slashing the Risks of the Human Element

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, I was not a Security Consultant. I was a Chef. And I worked as a corporate Chef for an organization that required very long, complex passwords that had to change every 90 days and could not match your last 6 passwords. I was super busy, usually stressed, and the password expiration notice came up at the most inconvenient times. This made it frustrating and felt like a hassle. At this point, I did not understand the importance of keeping a password this secure, why my computer kept bothering me about updates, or why our security guards kept grilling my friends and vendors when they came to see me. I just didn’t realize how necessary it was for this particular organization to protect its data. And no one ever explained it.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

The Very First Step Into Quantum Machine Learning

Last week, I started my next weekly endeavor. I ask you to solve a small quantum machine learning challenge. This post summarizes the challenge and its solution. You can join the weekly challenge here. The goal of machine learning is to train the machine to predict the value of an...
BusinessZDNet

SAP acquires machine learning tech company SwoopTalent

SAP announced on Monday that it is acquiring machine learning tech company SwoopTalent in a deal centered around the company's intellectual property. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. SAP SuccessFactors chief product officer Meg Bear said delivering individualization at scale requires a powerful data platform...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Curse of Dimensionality — A “Curse” to Machine Learning

Curse of Dimensionality describes the explosive nature of increasing data dimensions and its resulting exponential increase in computational efforts required for its processing and/or analysis. This term was first introduced by Richard E. Bellman, to explain the increase in volume of Euclidean space associated with adding extra dimensions, in area of dynamic programming. Today, this phenomenon is observed in fields like machine learning, data analysis, data mining to name a few. An increase in the dimensions can in theory, add more information to the data thereby improving the quality of data but practically increases the noise and redundancy during its analysis.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

IT Risk Team Discovers Previously Unknown Vulnerability in Autodesk Software During Client Penetration Test

During a recent client engagement, the DGC (DiCicco, Gulman & Company) penetration testing team identified a previously unknown vulnerability affecting the Autodesk Licensing Service, a software component bundled with nearly all licensed Autodesk products. The vulnerability exists in a software component common to most Autodesk products and impacts nearly all organizations using licensed Autodesk software […]… Read More.

