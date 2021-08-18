Non-Sugar Sweeteners Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Cargill, Naturex, Dulcette

Opportunities in the carmine market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the carmine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%-7%. In this market, powder is the largest segment by form, whereas food and beverage is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like high consumption of meat products in the U.S. and rise in substitution of synthetic red colors with carmine.