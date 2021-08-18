Cancel
Markets

Smart Grid Security Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Leidos, Cisco Systems, Symantec

 7 days ago

2020-2025 Global Smart Grid Security Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Smart Grid Security Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AlertEnterprise, BAE Systems PLC, N-Dimension Solutions, Leidos, Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, Intel Corporation, Elster Solutions, Siemens & IBM Corporation.

Markets
The Press

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Cloud Managed Services, with the Market to Reach $78.6 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Managed Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Businessatlantanews.net

North America Used Cars Market to Grow at 7.60% CAGR by 2027: Allied Market Research

Growth in demand for off-lease cars and subscription service by the franchise, leasing offices, & car dealers, high prices of new vehicle process, and affordability concerns drive the growth of the global used cars market. Based on vehicle type, the SUV segment held the major share in 2019. Moreover, based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019 and would lead the trail by 2027. Prominent Players: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., AutoNation, Inc., Big boy Toyz ltd, CarMax Business Services, LLC, Cars24 services private limited, Group1 Automotive Inc., Hendrick automotive group, Lithia Motors, Inc., Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd., and TrueCar, Inc.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Asia-Pacific Satellite Communication Market to Grow at 10.1% CAGR by 2027: Allied Market Research

Rise in Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous systems, increase in demand for military and defense satellite communication solutions, and surge in adoption of SATCOM equipment in online streaming services, radio, and TV broadcast are the major factors driving the growth of the global satellite communication market. Based on component, the services segment held the major share in 2019. Based on region, however, Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR by 2027. Prominent Players: Al Yah Satellite Communication Company PJSC (Yahsat), Cobham Ltd, EchoStar Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Inmarsat Global Limited, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., SES S.A., SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., Telesat Canada, and Viasat, Inc.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Carmine Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the carmine market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the carmine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%-7%. In this market, powder is the largest segment by form, whereas food and beverage is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like high consumption of meat products in the U.S. and rise in substitution of synthetic red colors with carmine.
Marketsatlantanews.net

EV Battery Market Growth Factors, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Key Players 2025

The global EV Battery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% from USD 27.3 billion in 2021 to USD 67.2 billion by 2025. The base year for the report is 2020, and the forecast period is from 2021 to 2025. With the increasing stringency of government mandates regarding emissions caused by vehicles, the automotive industry focuses on efficiency, emission-free propulsion, and innovative technologies. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles and improved charging infrastructure (in terms of network, charging technologies, and capacity) in countries is expected to boost the EV battery market in the coming years.
Businessatlantanews.net

Licorice Extract Market growing a CAGR of 6.8% to reach $3,578.6 million by 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Licorice Extract Market by Product Type, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the licorice extract market size was valued at $1,872.9 million in 2020, and is projected reach $3,578.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Current Sensor Market to Reach $2.61 Bn, Globally, by 2027 | At 6.3% CAGR

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Current Sensor Market by Type (Open Loop and Closed Loop), Current Sensing Technology (Hall Effect, Current Transformer, Flux Gate, and Rogowski Effect), and End Use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecommunication, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global current sensor industry generated $1.65 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $2.61 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.
SoftwarePosted by
The Press

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Cloud Intrusion Protection Software Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Intrusion Protection Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Businessatlantanews.net

Busbar Market to Cross $23.6 billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 6.1%

Global busbar market size was valued at $14.0 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $23.6 billion by 2026. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. Busbar is a metallic strip that distributes power in a system. It is made from metals such as aluminum, copper, bronze, or other efficient alloys. It offers high conductivity and low energy loss during transmission resulting into their wide adoption in many industries. It is fully or partly insulated for protection from accidental human touch. It is commonly found enclosed in switchgears, panel boards, switch panels, and busway enclosures and can endure high temperature environment and possess great mechanical strength.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Health Self-monitoring Market May See Big Move | Fitbit, Mayo Clinic, Garmin

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Health Self-monitoring Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Ovia Health, Fitbit, Sensyne Health, Helicon Health, Apple, Mayo Clinic, Garmin, Microsoft & Samsung etc.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Quality Management System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Micro Focus, Ideagen, AssurX

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Quality Management System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Micro Focus, Dassault Systemes, Pilgrim Quality Solutions, Intelex Technologies, MetricStream, Arena Solutions, Oracle, Sparta Systems, Plex Systems, EtQ, MasterControl, IQMS, Ideagen, SAP, Unipoint Software, Aras, Siemens, Autodesk, IQS, Inc & AssurX etc.
Grocery & Supermaketatlantanews.net

Frozen Baby Food Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Frozen Baby Food Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Orchard Baby and Toddler Foods, Kraft Heinz, Peter Rabbit Organics, Yummy Spoonfuls, Hipp, Vitagermine, Hain Celestial Group, Danone, Nestlé, Hero Group & Bambinos Baby Food etc.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Second Generation Biofuels Market Outlook and Business Opportunities in Grooming Regions: Edition 2021-2028

Second generation biofuels are developed to overcome the limitations associated with traditional biofuels. Production of traditional biofuels faces barriers such as threat to biodiversity and food versus fuel issues. On the other hand, second generation biofuels are produced from a range of non-food crops and waste biomass. Also, second generation biofuel production is more energy efficient than the conventional fossil fuels. Such biofuels minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by over 90%; thus, are more environment-friendly.
Businessatlantanews.net

Social Media Management Market projected to reach $41.6 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 23.6%

According to a new market research report "Social Media Management Market by Component (Solutions (Social Media Marketing, Social Media Asset and Content Management), Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, (Sales and Marketing), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the Social Media Management market size is projected to grow from USD 14.4 billion in 2021 to USD 41.6 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Social Media Management Market include the Increase in focus on the market and competitive intelligence, Increase in need for search ROI for social media strategy, Enhancement of customer experience with social media management, Increase in user engagement of social media using smartphones.
Economyatlantanews.net

Commercial Cyber Insurance Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants AXIS Insurance, Chubb, XL, Beazley, Allianz, Zurich Insurance

A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Worldwide Commercial Cyber Insurance Market Survey & Outlook" is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Worldwide Commercial Cyber Insurance offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth pattern, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AIG, Chubb, XL, Beazley, Allianz, Zurich Insurance, Munich Re, Berkshire Hathaway, AON, AXIS Insurance, Lockton, CNA, Travelers, BCS Insurance & Liberty Mutual.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Reference Check Platform Market Is Thriving Worldwide with OutMatch, HireRight, SkillSurvey, Xref, HealthcareSource

The Latest Released Worldwide Reference Check Platform market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Reference Check Platform market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Reference Check Platform market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as SkillSurvey, Xref, OutMatch, HireRight, HealthcareSource, Oleeo, Checkster, Hireology, VICTIG Screening Solutions & CareerPlug.
Cell Phonesatlantanews.net

Mobile Video Services Market Is Booming Worldwide with Nokia, Qwilt, Vantrix, Virtual Graffiti

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Mobile Video Services Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Mobile Video Services Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Mobile Video Services market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Mobile Video Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



