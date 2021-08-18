E-Learning Virtual Reality Market May Set Massive Growth by 2026 | Immersive Vr Education, Google, Zspace, Nearpod

History of Virtual Reality – How Did VR Start and How It Evolved?. In the last few years, Virtual Reality (VR) has become quite popular. The virtual reality technology has been profitable and assistive for many people and for various industries of late. The technology is widely used in the world of entertainment, as well as in other domains – such as medical, military etc. VR platforms can help all those who wish to participate in all those situations that they can usually be unable to participate in.