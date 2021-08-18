Cancel
New Study: America's Afterschool Programs Providing More STEM Learning Opportunities, But Students from Low-Income Families Most Likely to Miss Out

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC - Afterschool programs are helping address both the shortage of U.S. workers who are well-trained in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields and the underrepresentation of people of color and women in STEM professions. A study released today finds that afterschool programs have been ramping up their STEM offerings, with 73% of parents reporting that their child's afterschool program offers STEM learning opportunities, up from 69% in 2014.

