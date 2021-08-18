Hydraulic Torque Wrench Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Hi-Force, Primo, ENERPAC

Global busbar market size was valued at $14.0 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $23.6 billion by 2026. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. Busbar is a metallic strip that distributes power in a system. It is made from metals such as aluminum, copper, bronze, or other efficient alloys. It offers high conductivity and low energy loss during transmission resulting into their wide adoption in many industries. It is fully or partly insulated for protection from accidental human touch. It is commonly found enclosed in switchgears, panel boards, switch panels, and busway enclosures and can endure high temperature environment and possess great mechanical strength.