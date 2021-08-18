Mexican Restaurant Ocaso To Open In Former Masa Azul Location In Logan Square
LOGAN SQUARE — A restaurant is set to open next month in the former Masa Azul location in Logan Square. Ocaso, Spanish for “sunset,” will serve classic Mexican cuisine, such as tacos, tostadas and elote along with entrees including arrachera (Mexican skirt steak) and shrimp and mussels with tequila sauce. The restaurant, 2901 W. Diversey Ave., will eventually have a full bar, but it will be BYOB until a liquor license is secured, owner Areerat Potikul said. She plans to open in September.blockclubchicago.org
