Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Mexican Restaurant Ocaso To Open In Former Masa Azul Location In Logan Square

By Tim Frisbie
blockclubchicago.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGAN SQUARE — A restaurant is set to open next month in the former Masa Azul location in Logan Square. Ocaso, Spanish for “sunset,” will serve classic Mexican cuisine, such as tacos, tostadas and elote along with entrees including arrachera (Mexican skirt steak) and shrimp and mussels with tequila sauce. The restaurant, 2901 W. Diversey Ave., will eventually have a full bar, but it will be BYOB until a liquor license is secured, owner Areerat Potikul said. She plans to open in September.

blockclubchicago.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Mexican Cuisine#Noodle#Food Drink#Spanish#Arrachera#Penny S Noodle Shop#Penny#Columbia College Chicago#Thai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Boos for Trump show scale of vaccine challenge

Former President Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday after he encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The offending remarks were mild. “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do…but I recommend: take the vaccines,” Trump said in Alabama, adding that the shots were “good.” Heckles immediately broke out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy