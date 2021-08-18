Carter Library closes due to high COVID numbers in Fulton County
Because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in Fulton County, the federal administration in charge of archives has closed the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. “It is with great disappointment that I am ordering the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum closed until public health conditions improve,” said Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero, who directs the National Archives and Records Administration.www.ajc.com
Comments / 2