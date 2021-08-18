Cancel
Arcata, CA

Arcata City Council is Whole Again! Newly Appointed Councilmember Meredith Matthews Officially Sworn In Tuesday Evening

By LoCO Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcata City Council’s newly-appointed Councilmember Meredith. Matthews was sworn-in to public office in a formal ceremony outside of Arcata City Hall on Tuesday, August 17. On Wednesday, July 28 the Arcata City Council appointed Matthews to serve out the remainder of Sofia Pereira’s term of office after she stepped down to take on a new position as Humboldt County’s Director of Public Health. The Arcata City Council made the decision to appoint a new Council Member to serve the remainder of Pereira’s term, which will end in November of 2022.

