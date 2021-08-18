Cancel
Cover picture for the articlePurdue University Northwest students, faculty and staff who choose to get vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter drawings for prizes including a $2,000 tuition credit for students or a $2,000 Visa gift card for faculty and staff!. Official Rules. Purdue Northwest Vaccine Incentive Program (“VIP”) August 17, 2021. Binding Agreement. Your...

Collegespnw.edu

Purdue University Northwest Earns Reaffirmation of Accreditation

Following an extensive evaluation process of its academic standards, quality assurance and continuous improvement throughout the institution, Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has received formal notification of reaffirmation of accreditation by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). Accreditation is the formal recognition that an educational institution meets or exceeds established educational standards.
Societypnw.edu

Purdue Northwest welcomes back the Pride with campus rallies

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) enthusiastically welcomes its student population back with a fall semester kickoff including two Welcome Rallies. As classes begin Aug. 23, the rallies, hosted Aug. 24 at the Westville campus and Aug. 26 at the Hammond campus, are both slated 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Westville’s rally will be hosted in the campus’s central plaza and the Hammond rally will take place in Founders Plaza. A Power Onward parade, organized by the Office of Student Life, will march through the campus buildings ahead of the start of each rally, calling all to attend the in-person celebrations. Besides meeting old and new peers, students also have an opportunity to gather information on available campus resources and discover more about the 80+ student organizations.
Pharmaceuticalspnw.edu

Covid-19 Vaccine Survey

The Safe Return to Campus Task Force needs your help. As we plan for the safety of the university community, we’d like to know how many members of the PNW community have received a COVID vaccine. All students, faculty and staff affiliated with the Purdue University Northwest campuses are encouraged...

