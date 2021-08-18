21 Indiana Counties to Receive Funds to Improve Lakes, Rivers

Twenty-one Indiana counties will receive funds to use to improve local water bodies, thanks to nearly 1.5 million dollars in grants awarded by Department of Natural Resources. The grants will fund projects on four lakes and 22 rivers and streams in 21 counties. In Kosciusko County, $31,600 will go toward a feasibility study at Chapman Lakes. Most of the projects aim to improve water quality by addressing sediment and nutrient inputs into lakes and streams. Improved water quality helps to ensure continued viability for fish and wildlife as well as improve recreational opportunities in Indiana.