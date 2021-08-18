Journey Homes: Family is key for Hill Country custom homebuilder
Homebuilding is an industry Ashley Fenter and her sister, Randi McCrary, know well. The siblings grew up in Houston watching their father run a homebuilding business he shared with his brother for more than two decades. After years of taking family vacations at Canyon Lake, Fenter said her parents decided to leave Houston and start a new company in the Hill Country. Ken and Bonnie Wickens founded Journey Homes in 2018.
