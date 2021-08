Gary Stuard maintains the tidiest kitchen I've ever seen, down to the nearly crumb-less interior of his oven and the orderly row of some three dozen cookbooks and food magazines standing sentinel on the countertop. So I was a little surprised when he forgot to add the cornstarch to our blueberry pie filling, which was already heaped into the pie pan. But Stuard, unfazed, sprinkled a few spoonfuls of cornstarch onto the filling and stirred it in.