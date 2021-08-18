With Honor sign to Pure Noise, announce remixed + remastered reissue of ‘Heart Means Everything’

Last year, Florida's See Through Person released their debut EP Chariot, which we described as "raw, noisy, scrappy, Midwest-style emo," but it sounds like they've really grown and expanded their sound for their upcoming sophomore EP Sun, due August 31 via Acrobat Unstable (pre-order on cassette or packaged with Chariot on 12" vinyl). The EP features Pool Kids' Caden Clinton on drums, and one song has guest vocals from Dogleg's Alex Stoitsiadis, and judging by lead single "Pipe Dream," See Through Person sound harder and tighter than they did on Chariot. It's less "scrappy emo," and more like The Fall of Troy's mathy post-hardcore, and See Through Person breathe new life into this sound. The band says: