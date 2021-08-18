With Honor sign to Pure Noise, announce remixed + remastered reissue of ‘Heart Means Everything’
Connecticut melodic hardcore vets With Honor recently announced that they're playing two hometown reunion shows and Furnace Fest, and now they've revealed that the signed to Pure Noise. No word on new music at the moment, but they did announce a reissue of their 2004 debut LP Heart Means Everything, which was remixed and remastered from the original tapes by Converge's Kurt Ballou in 2020.www.brooklynvegan.com
Comments / 0