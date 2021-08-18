You Can’t Pass Up The Mouthwatering BBQ From Cornish Smokehouse In Oklahoma

When it comes to barbecue, some of the very best anywhere is served right here in Oklahoma. Barbecue is one of those rare foods that almost everyone seems to love. Cornish Smokehouse Barbecue in Oklahoma City is quickly drawing attention as one of the state’s premier barbecue restaurants. From ribs to brisket to pulled pork they serve it all. For information about Cornish Smokehouse BBQ, including popular menu options, take a look below.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Cornish Smokehouse is located at 801 SW 119th Street in Oklahoma City. They are only open four days a week, Thursday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Cornish "platter" is what you will want to order if you are not sure what you are in the mood for. This incredible platter serves up a combination of brisket, ribs, and sliced turkey and never disappoints.

It's not every day that you get to sit on comfortable picnic tables but here they wanted to create a feeling of a backyard barbecue inside the restaurant. It worked, the interior is a fun relaxed atmosphere.

Of course, their smoked ribs are "fall off the bone" good. They are available in full or half rack orders.

Their brisket sandwich is loaded with succulent slow-roasted meat and topped with Swiss cheese and is guaranteed to fill you up.

Cornish Smokehouse serves one menu item that is not found very many other places. Lobster mac and cheese on top of a stuffed turkey leg. Believe us when we tell you this is a tastebud overload you will want to try.

Cornish Smokehouse also makes their very own adult punch that is great to take home. This homemade "spiked" punch is absolutely delightful, especially on a hot summer day.

To learn more about Cornish Smokehouse in Oklahoma City, click here.

Address: Cornish Smokehouse, 801 SW 119th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73170, USA