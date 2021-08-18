You Can’t Pass Up The Mouthwatering BBQ From Cornish Smokehouse In Oklahoma
By Ashley
Posted by
Only In Oklahoma
6 days ago
When it comes to barbecue, some of the very best anywhere is served right here in Oklahoma. Barbecue is one of those rare foods that almost everyone seems to love. Cornish Smokehouse Barbecue in Oklahoma City is quickly drawing attention as one of the state’s premier barbecue restaurants. From ribs to brisket to pulled pork they serve it all. For information about Cornish Smokehouse BBQ, including popular menu options, take a look below.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
To learn more about Cornish Smokehouse in Oklahoma City, click here.
Address: Cornish Smokehouse, 801 SW 119th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73170, USA
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Oklahoma is for people who LOVE the Sooner State. We publish one Oklahoma article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Just when you think you have tried every pizza joint in Oklahoma another amazing pizzeria shows up. Rendezvous Pizza in Oklahoma City is unique not only because they serve awesome pizza but because they serve two distinct styles. Their New York-style pizza is as good as you will ever taste. Their Detroit-style pizza, however, is […]
The post Enjoy Extremely Good Pizzas You Can’t Find Anywhere Else At Rendezvous Pizza In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
On the lookout for the perfect family getaway in Oklahoma? Whether you’re up for the fast pace of the big city or you crave the coziness of a small town, you’ll find the right destination without venturing too far from home. Medicine Park, for example, fits the bill if you’re looking for a small, friendly destination that’s filled with fun, family-friendly things to do and a whole lot of delicious food.
Oklahoma has lots of ice cream shops to choose from, but we think we may have found the best. Puopolo’s Italian Ice and Creamery in Tulsa serves some of the most original and best tasting ice creams in the Sooner State. Their brilliant combination of soft-serve ice cream and Italian ice is an absolute must-try. Keep scrolling to read more.
Oklahoma is known for many different types of foods but seafood is usually not one of them. We have found a locally owned restaurant in the heart of Oklahoma City that may change your mind when it comes to seafood in Oklahoma.The crab cakes at Rococo on Western taste like something you would find on the East Coast. If the urge to splurge on this breaded delicacy strikes, we suggest you pay this little eatery a visit.
Bring the family to southern Oklahoma and get lost in the 29,000 sq. ft. wooden maze at the MAZE of Hochatown, just a short drive from Broken Bow. This new attraction opened in May 2021 and is proving to be one of the more popular places for family-friendly fun. During...
Oklahoma is no stranger to beautiful campsites. Fortunately, we have hundreds to choose from in every corner of the state. One of the most spectacular places to camp is at Broken Bow State Park in southeastern Oklahoma. This state park boasts over 390 glorious campsites, many of which sit right on the water. It’s situated in one of the most mountainous regions in the state and offers visitors many water sources including streams, a lake, rivers, ponds, and more.
Voted as one of the Top 100 Best Small Towns in America, Tahlequah is a town located in northeastern Oklahoma that is full of charm, character, and Native American history, too. From shopping and dining to outdoor activities, this delightful town is impossible to drive through without stopping to check it out. You’ll be charmed […]
The post It’s Impossible To Drive Through This Delightful Oklahoma Town Without Stopping appeared first on Only In Your State.
One of the greatest photographic archives in U.S. history was taken between 1935 and 1944 under the direction of the Farm Security Administration (FSA) and the Office of War Information (OWI). Luckily, Oklahoma was included and over 2,000 photographs were captured by traveling photographers – Dorothea Lange, Russell Lee, and Arthur Rothstein. Keep scrolling to […]
The post 11 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Oklahoma In The Early 1900s appeared first on Only In Your State.
The beauty that surrounds Oklahoma is diverse, breathtaking, and sometimes right in your own backyard. Whether you’re a nature lover or prefer to stay indoors, these spots will help you relax, get inspired, and enjoy yourself. Moreover, they’ll reignite your appreciation for the beauty that can be found here in the Sooner State. Here are […]
The post Most People Don’t Know These 11 Hidden Gems In Oklahoma Even Exist appeared first on Only In Your State.
Strayhouse Kitchen & Coffee specializes in health-conscious comfort food made from scratch, fresh baked sweets, and specialty coffees. The food here is some of the most delicious we have tasted. They are located within a century-old lumber yard in Historic Downtown Clinton. This is one of the truly unique dining experiences in Oklahoma so plan a trip here as soon as you can.
I don’t know about you but it’s hard to beat an afternoon snuggling with adorable fur babies. Nomad’s Animal Encounter is a hands-on petting zoo in Seminole where guests can get an up-close and personal experience with a variety of farm and exotic animals. Unlike zoos, you can go inside each animal’s enclosures for an […]
The post Enjoy A Fully Hands-On Petting Zoo Experience At Nomad’s Animal Encounter In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oklahoma has more castles than one might expect, especially considering it achieved statehood in 1907. And while the Collings Castle certainly isn’t a true Medieval castle, it was certainly built to look that way. The history of this decaying structure is certainly fascinating, and the best part is, it’s still open to the public. It […]
The post Travel Back To Medieval Times By Visiting Oklahoma’s Very Own Collings Castle appeared first on Only In Your State.
In the assuming little town of Broken Bow, you’ll find one of the Sooner State’s best sandwiches. Rolling Fork Takery makes a grilled artesian cheese sandwich that has been voted the best sandwich in Oklahoma. After you try this epic grilled cheese, we think you will agree, too! Keep scrolling to read more.
Ever had the urge to fly? Not on an airplane but actually soaring through the clouds as if you had wings. Well, we cannot get you real wings but we have found an amazing spot in Oklahoma that allows you to defy gravity, at least for a few minutes. Sail Grand located at Shangri-La Marina […]
The post Parasailing On Grand Lake Is The Ultimate Summer Adventure In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you are feeling a little nostalgic, there is an old-fashioned soda fountain and candy store hidden in southeast Oklahoma that undoubtedly will impress you. A visit to Treats and Treasures in Talihina is like stepping back in time. You will be treated to vintage sodas just like you remember from your childhood, retro gifts, and hand-spun malts and shakes that will leave you utterly satisfied.
Everybody knows summertime is the best time for ice cream. We have found a new spin on an old classic that you may just love. Taiyaki is a Japanese ice cream treat that’s just beginning to become popular in Oklahoma. These distinctive fish-shaped waffle cones are served with amazing rolled ice cream and topped with […]
The post The Rolled Ice Cream From TaiOkie Food Truck In Oklahoma Is Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
Smokin’ Joe’s Rib Ranch in Davis needs to be on your dining bucket list. This BBQ restaurant started in a gas station as a hobby and has now become famous throughout the Sooner State. Keep scrolling to see why. We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of...
Who doesn’t need a peaceful escape after the craziness of the last year? One of the best places to relax away from the hustle and bustle of life is at Shiloh Morning Inn, located in Ardmore in southern Oklahoma. This B&B is home to over 70 acres in the most beautiful setting and it’s everything […]
The post For That Wonderful, Relaxed Experience You Need, Head To Shiloh Morning Inn In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
When you are in the mood for a good burger and do not require anything fancy, we have just the place for you to try. Arnold’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers in Tulsa has been serving amazing burgers for 40 years and everyone goes nuts for them. This nostalgic throwback burger joint will leave you in awe of […]
The post Everyone Goes Nuts For The Hamburgers At Arnold’s, A Nostalgic Eatery In Oklahoma appeared first on Only In Your State.
Welcome to the beautiful state of Oklahoma, where there is so much to do. Seriously! If you’ve ever searched for “day trips near me in Oklahoma”, then you’ve hit the payload! We’ve compiled a list of the best of the best day trips in Oklahoma that we’re more than certain you’ll love. Looking to get […]
The post Here Are 9 Unique Day Trips In Oklahoma That Are An Absolute Must-Do appeared first on Only In Your State.
Comments / 0