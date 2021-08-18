Cancel
Business

STR: July U.S. Hotel ADR, RevPAR Exceed 2019 Levels

By Donna M. Airoldi
businesstravelnews.com
 7 days ago

In absolute numbers, July 2021 average daily rate and revenue per available room for U.S. hotels exceeded July 2019 levels, according to STR's latest monthly report. When adjusted for inflation, this year's metrics were below the all-time highs recorded in 2019. Occupancy was the highest for any month since August 2019.

