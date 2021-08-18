Cancel
Morgantown, WV

Southern Maryland Native Jarrett Frye Set For First Pro Motocross Appearance At Budds Creek

By Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Bay Net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – When the fastest riders on the planet and the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series converge on Southern Maryland’s famed Budds Creek Motocross Park on Saturday, August 21, it’s going to serve as a memorable moment for race fans across the region and for racer Jarrett Frye. The 20-year-old competitor from Mechanicsville, the same small town in which Budds Creek is located, is the state’s most promising talent since Travis Pastrana became a household name some 20 years ago. With the 31st running of the Circle K Budds Creek National mere days away, Frye is giving the hometown fans reason for excitement as he prepares for his first professional race at the track he grew up racing on.

www.thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

 

