Police warn residents in Calumet, Morgan Park, South Shore after string of armed carjackings
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents in several South Side neighborhoods after a string of armed carjackings. According to police, five separate incidents were reported Monday in Calumet, Morgan Park and South Shore. In each incident, an armed person gets out of a vehicle and approaches a driver who is either about to exit a parked car or stopped at a red light, according to police.wgntv.com
