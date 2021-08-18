Cancel
WGN TV

Police warn residents in Calumet, Morgan Park, South Shore after string of armed carjackings

By WGN Web Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents in several South Side neighborhoods after a string of armed carjackings. According to police, five separate incidents were reported Monday in Calumet, Morgan Park and South Shore. In each incident, an armed person gets out of a vehicle and approaches a driver who is either about to exit a parked car or stopped at a red light, according to police.

wgntv.com

Chicago, IL
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

#South Shore#Chicago Police#Carjackings#Shooting
