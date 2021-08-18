Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 10:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Western Mogollon Rim A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of I-17 south of Munds Park through 1115 AM MST At 1035 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Village At Oak Creek, or 7 miles southeast of Sedona, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai and Coconino Counties. This includes Interstate 17 between mile markers 304 and 321. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH