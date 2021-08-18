Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 10:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Western Mogollon Rim A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of I-17 south of Munds Park through 1115 AM MST At 1035 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Village At Oak Creek, or 7 miles southeast of Sedona, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai and Coconino Counties. This includes Interstate 17 between mile markers 304 and 321. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
County
Navajo County, AZ
County
Coconino County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Eastern Mogollon Rim#Western Mogollon Rim#11 15 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent the head of the CIA to meet the Taliban's leader on Monday in the highest level diplomatic encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, two U.S. sources said. CIA Director William Burns met Taliban leader Abdul Ghani...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats punt key vote on budget to Tuesday

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her leadership team struggled to round up the votes to move forward with a strategy to enact President Biden ’s multi-trillion-dollar domestic agenda, ultimately opting to punt a key procedural vote until Tuesday. After hours of negotiations, Pelosi late on Monday night failed to strike...

Comments / 0

Community Policy