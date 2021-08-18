Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Former UFC Fighter Brendan Schaub Says He Saved 3 Children from Fatal Car Crash

By Tyler Conway, @jtylerconway
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UFC fighter Brendan Schaub says he helped save three children after a fatal car crash last week. Speaking on his podcast, The Fighter and The Kid, Schaub said (9:00 mark) he noticed the crash while driving to dinner with his wife. He pulled over when they saw a young child waving his arms for help at the scene of the crash and then sprung into action as he noticed two more children in the car and gasoline pouring from the tractor-trailer that it collided with.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Schaub
Person
Aimee Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Murder#Ufc Fighter#Combat#Ufc#Tmz#Kabc#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Attacks Man For ‘Grabbing’ Wife

Dustin Poirier is currently one of the most popular fighters in all of the UFC, especially after his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264.Megan Fox also previously dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier. Recently, a fan took to Twitter and posted a video from Dustin Poirier’s appearance on...
Las Vegas, NVAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Former UFC Fighter Suing Actress Halle Berry

(Las Vegas, NV) -- A former UFC fighter is challenging actress Halle Berry to a legal battle. Cat Zingano claims she was promised a role two years ago in a movie Berry was directing. TMZ reports she turned down a fight because of that, but never got the part. So...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Gervonta Davis Sad Plane Crash Video Revealed

Boxer Gervonta Davis was involved in a minor plane crash today, and he documented it in a video below. While Luke Rockhold and Islam Makhachev compete in two different weight classes with Rockhold currently in the UFC’s Light Heavyweight division and Makhachev current in the company’s lightweight division – there is no doubt that the two are currently some of the UFC’s best. Luke Rockhold’s ‘drunken meltdown’ at bar was recently revealed.
UFCKDVR.com

UFC fighter stops man from stealing his car in Denver parking lot

DENVER (KDVR) — UFC fighter Jordan Williams was not having it when a man tried to steal his car while he went inside a gas station. After nearly 12 years training, Williams knows how to defend himself — and his car. “I train every day. It’s my lifestyle — being...
UFCMMAmania.com

Video: UFC fighter Jordan Williams beats up would-be car thief

What is it about UFC fighters that make for such appealing grand theft auto targets?. Perhaps this is indicative of some overall crime trend, but in the last four months, this is the third story of UFC athlete vs. would-be car thief to pop up! Fortunately, the professional fighters remained undefeated, as “Contender Series” veteran and UFC Welterweight Jordan Williams added another victory to the UFC column.
UFCABC News

UFC fighter Jordan Williams fights off man attempting to steal car from gas station

UFC fighter Jordan Williams stopped a man from stealing his car on Thursday, and gave him a quick MMA lesson in the process. Williams, 30, left his car running in a gas station parking lot in Denver, as he quickly ran in to buy a drink. As the UFC welterweight exited the station, he witnessed a man climb into the driver's side of his car and attempt to back it up. Williams immediately ran to the vehicle and ultimately pulled the individual out of the driver's seat.
Public Safetychatsports.com

Ouch! Thief tries to steal car, quickly learns fanny pack wearing owner is a UFC fighter (video)

Maybe the bright yellow fanny pack boosted his confidence in pulling off the crime, but a would-be car thief instantly learned the hard way that he targeted the wrong person. As seen on the security cam footage, Bellator vet and current UFC welterweight Jordan Williams walked into a store sporting his fanny pack. Moments later, a man enters his car and tries to steal it.
UFCPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: UFC Fighter Takes on Thief Trying to Steal His Car in Wild Video

If you’re going to, unfortunately, take part in some grand theft auto, maybe don’t choose the car that belongs to a UFC fighter. Jordan Williams was forced to put his UFC fighting skills to use when a carjacker zeroed in on his car. The UFC fighter had left his car running while he was inside a gas station buying some snacks and a drink in Denver, Colorado. While he was doing so, a man suddenly appeared and slowly climbed into the driver’s seat and began to back away.
UFCmmanews.com

ARCHIVES: Fighter Says He’d Humiliate “Laughing Stock” CM Punk

As CM Punk reportedly prepares to make his pro wrestling return later this month, let’s take a walk down memory lane to a story published exactly six years ago as he was preparing to make his UFC debut. We now know how the CM Punk UFC experiment went, but before anyone knew what to expect from him, here’s a glimpse into how he was received before he even officially arrived.
TrafficBBC

Longsight crash: Motorcyclist dies after car collision

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car, say police. The collision happened on Stanley Grove, Longsight, at about 16:20 BST on Thursday, according to the Greater Manchester force. The victim was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The car driver assisted officers with inquiries...
yourcentralvalley.com

Car crashes into Fresno home, driver says he missed a turn

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car smashed into the front bedroom of a home in Fresno on Monday. According to police, the incident took place just before 11:00 a.m. at a home on McCaffrey and Home avenues. The driver told police that he missed a turn and lost control of...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub defends Sean O’Malley, tells Sean Shelby to treat UFC fighters like “human beings”

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub defended youngster Sean O’Malley, telling matchmaker Sean Shelby to treat UFC fighters like “human beings.”. O’Malley is one of the biggest young stars in the UFC right now, and the promotion reportedly wants him to fight veteran Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 in November at Madison Square Garden in New York City. However, “Suga” reportedly turned the fight down, citing his desire to fight in Las Vegas instead of New York due to tax reasons. As well, O’Malley said his coach, Tim Welch, will not be available to corner him the week of UFC 268. In response to O’Malley turning down the fight, the UFC matchmaker Shelby apparently had some strong words for O’Malley, including taking a shot at his friendship with 6ix9ine.
UFCBloody Elbow

‘Be cool, UFC’ - Brendan Schaub throws his support behind Sean O’Malley

While Sean O’Malley’s recent comments about facing lower ranked opposition have been the major narrative in the news these past few days, just a couple weeks ago he was highlighting an entirely different part of his fight booking experience with the UFC. On an episode of his BrO’Malley web show,...
Accidentschatsports.com

Saved 3 Children Involved In Fatal Car Wreck

Brendan Schaub -- former UFC star and comedian -- saved 3 children from a terrifying car wreck last week ... after their father allegedly drove the wrong way on the highway, killing the kid's mom in a fatal collision. 38-year-old Schaub was driving to a restaurant with his girlfriend on...
AccidentsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'It was just so insane': Woman recalls rescue with Brendan Schaub after fatal wrong-way crash

When Brendan Schaub went public with his involvement in the immediate aftermath of a fatal wrong-way car crash, Rita Campos felt the effect. The tragic incident happened Aug. 12 around 7 p.m. Monday, four days later, Schaub detailed how he helped rescue three kids from the wreckage on his “The Fighter and The Kid” podcast. Various media outlets picked up the story, which spread quickly given Schaub’s popularity and status as a former UFC fighter.

Comments / 1

Community Policy