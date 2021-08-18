Former UFC Fighter Brendan Schaub Says He Saved 3 Children from Fatal Car Crash
Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub says he helped save three children after a fatal car crash last week. Speaking on his podcast, The Fighter and The Kid, Schaub said (9:00 mark) he noticed the crash while driving to dinner with his wife. He pulled over when they saw a young child waving his arms for help at the scene of the crash and then sprung into action as he noticed two more children in the car and gasoline pouring from the tractor-trailer that it collided with.bleacherreport.com
