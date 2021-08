(Audubon) Brandi Gruhn is in her first season as head volleyball coach at Audubon. So far she’s been encouraged with what she has seen from the team. Coach Gruhn was impressed with the girls overall attitude and effort throughout the first week of practice. “The first week went really, really well. The girls had fun, we had music going. Them wanting to be there has been really impressive and how hard they’ve been working. It was a tough week with a really warm gym and no air conditioning. We’ve been working on some things with fundamentals and getting back into conditioning. Their overall effort has been insanely impressive so far.”