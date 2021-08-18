West Virginia officials: COVID-19 vaccine boosters to be available to general public by at least Sept. 20
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be offered to the general public by at least Sept. 20, federal officials said Wednesday. The Biden administration has announced that all Americans are recommended to get a third vaccine shot around eight months after receiving their second shot in order to shore up protection against the highly infectious Delta variant.www.wvnews.com
