California Labor Commissioner’s Office Reaches $1.6 Million Settlement Securing Unpaid Wages for 22 Bay Area Restaurant Workers

 5 days ago

August 18, 2021 - San Francisco - The Labor Commissioner’s Office has reached a $1.6 million settlement with the owners of Z & Y Restaurant in San Francisco, securing compensation for 22. workers for unpaid minimum wages, overtime, split shift premiums and tips identified in a wage theft investigation from...

