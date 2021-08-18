California Labor Commissioner’s Office Reaches $1.6 Million Settlement Securing Unpaid Wages for 22 Bay Area Restaurant Workers

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A nearly $2 million settlement in a hazardous waste disposal case was reached with the company that owns and operates Sally Beauty Supply stores, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said. The settlement is the result of an investigation conducted by a coalition of district attorneys and city attorneys across California into how Sally Beauty Supply stores improperly stored, handled, and disposed of hazardous waste products. The products included aerosol products, nail polish, cleaning agents, and other flammable, toxic, and corrosive materials that were taken to landfills instead of authorized hazardous waste disposal sites, according to the district attorney’s office. Beauty Systems Group LLC and Sally Beauty Supply LLC must pay $1.6 million in civil penalties, $289,982 in costs, and $25,000 in supplemental environmental projects, under the settlement. Riverside County, where Sally Beauty Supply operated 32 stores at the time the complaint was filed, is set to receive $93,139 in civil penalties and $11,100 in costs from the settlement. The companies have since adopted and implemented new policies and procedures, and enhanced existing training programs designed to properly manage and dispose of hazardous waste products and confidential consumer information.