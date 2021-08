One iconic Chicago PD villain is eyeing a comeback to the One Chicago franchise in the most unexpected of ways. When it comes to hated One Chicago villains, none quite manage to compare to Chicago PD‘s Denny Woods (Mykelti Williamson). From the moment the character was first introduced at the end of season 4, it was clear he was going to be a major thorn in the Intelligence Unit’s side but nothing could prepare fans for just how much trouble Woods would end up causing during his time on the show.