NFA announces new coaching hires

Norwich Free Academy has announced the hiring of Andrea Chappelle as the school's new girls track and field coach, and Shaheer Ahmed as the Wildcats new cheerleading coach. “Andrea has a proven history in the sport as both a participant and a coach,” NFA Athletic Director Roy Wentworth said. “She is the best person for this job. And Shaheer is ready for this role. He has experience in the sport, both here at the Academy and in college."