Mets Owner Steve Cohen Jabs At Team’s Offense On Twitter: ‘Hard To Understand How Professional Hitters Can Be This Unproductive’
(CBSNewYork)- The last few weeks have been a difficult watch for New York Mets fans. On July 28, the team was in first place in the N.L. East division with a four-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves. They have dropped 14 of 19 games since, fallen to third place and new owner Steve Cohen expressed his frustrations with the offense on Twitter Wednesday morning.www.chatsports.com
