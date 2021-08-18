Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets Owner Steve Cohen Jabs At Team’s Offense On Twitter: ‘Hard To Understand How Professional Hitters Can Be This Unproductive’

By CBS
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBSNewYork)- The last few weeks have been a difficult watch for New York Mets fans. On July 28, the team was in first place in the N.L. East division with a four-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves. They have dropped 14 of 19 games since, fallen to third place and new owner Steve Cohen expressed his frustrations with the offense on Twitter Wednesday morning.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Phillies#Team S Offense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
WIBX 950

Finally! Mets Make Major Move, Bring Big Bat to Citi Field

The New York Mets finally pulled the trigger on a deal, agreeing to acquire an outspoken MLB star a little more than one hour before Friday's MLB trade deadline. Anthony DiComo first reported the deal to bring Javier Baez to the Mets from the Cubs. Shortly before 3:00PM, WFAN in New York City reported terms had been nearly finalized, with only medical exams pending.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Was Kris Bryant part of Javy Baez talks involving Cubs, Mets?

The blockbuster trade between the Mets and Cubs on deadline day was almost even bigger, as The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal writes that Kris Bryant was also part of talks between the two clubs. The actual trade saw Javier Baez and Trevor Williams go to New York in exchange for top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, but Rosenthal reports that the larger version of the swap would’ve also seen the Mets land Bryant and another player off Chicago’s big league roster. In exchange, the Cubs would have received not only Crow-Armstrong, but also “a prospect they regarded even more highly and a major leaguer under multi-year club control.”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Mets: Francisco Lindor agrees with Steve Cohen

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen made plenty of waves on Wednesday. He sent out a tweet criticizing his team’s offense, questioning how a team that is filled with the type of players they have cannot score runs. It is rare for an owner to so publically criticize their team in that way, at least since the heyday of King George with the Yankees.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Pete Alonso tries to reassure Mets fans amid team’s struggles

The struggling New York Mets fell out of first place in the NL East this weekend for the first time since May, and some of the fanbase is definitely hitting the panic button. The Mets were swept by the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend, culminating in a two-hit shutout on Sunday. They’ve lost seven of their last eight, and suddenly find themselves 2.5 games behind Philadelphia in the division and only one game over .500.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Possible Steve Cohen tweet targets respond with strong outings for Mets

SAN FRANCISCO — Mets owner Steve Cohen did not mention names in his angry Twitter rant Wednesday morning, but there was plenty of blame to go around during his club’s five-game losing streak against the top two teams in the NL West. Jeff McNeil, with his lack of plate discipline,...
MLBNBC San Diego

Mets Owner Steve Cohen Blasts Team on Twitter After Giants Loss

Mets owner blasts team on Twitter after losing to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steve Cohen broke No. 1: Never tweet. The New York Mets owner couldn't help himself Wednesday morning following the team's 3-2 loss to Logan Webb and the Giants. Cohen blasted the Mets' offense as they lost their fifth straight game.
MLBbleachernation.com

Mets Owner Tweets About His Players, Wondering How They “Can Be This Unproductive”

The New York Mets have been very disappointing of late, just 4-12 since the Trade Deadline, with the offense, in particular, flagging at a critical juncture of the season. Mets fans are frustrated and disappointed, and you could understand that the owner might be feeling that way, too. For the season, the team is hitting just .235/.313/.380, roughly the 7th worst offense in baseball.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Heed to Steve Cohen’s Tweet and Beat the Giants

On the same day the Mets received a tongue-lashing tweet from team owner Steve Cohen, the Amazins’ lived up to their nickname on Wednesday, getting out of Frisco with some desperate dignity. The digs from Cohen left the uninspired offense dormant until the top of the ninth when J.D. Davis...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Mets move ace Jacob deGrom to 60-day IL, season in jeopardy

With each loss and disappointing performance, the New York Mets fall further in the National League East standings and, thus, have fewer reasons to rush ace Jacob deGrom back from the lingering elbow inflammation that's kept him out of action since the completion of the All-Star break. On Friday, the...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Sitting against lefty

McNeil is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. With lefty David Price on the hill for the Dodgers, Mets manager Luis Rojas will give three of the team's lefty-hitting regulars -- McNeil, Dominic Smith and Michael Conforto -- the day off. J.D. Davis will step in at third base, the position McNeil is expected to see most of his action at the rest of the season with second baseman Javier Baez (back) returning from the injured list Sunday and shortstop Francisco Lindor (oblique) likely to return as early as Tuesday.
MLBBleacher Report

Mets' Francisco Lindor on Steve Cohen's Criticism: 'We Haven't Really Hit All Year'

While many were upset after New York Mets owner Steve Cohen criticized the team's offense on Twitter, star shortstop Francisco Lindor felt it was justified. "We've been getting that message all year," Lindor told reporters Saturday. "We haven't really hit all year long. I haven't performed. I haven't done it. Bottom line, I haven't done what I'm here to do when it comes to the offensive side."
MLBESPN

This Date in Baseball

1905  The Chicago Cubs beat the Phillies at Philadelphia 2-1 in 20 innings behind the complete game pitching of Ed Reulbach. 1940  Outfielder Ted Williams pitched the last two innings for the Boston Red Sox against Detroit at Fenway Park. He allowed one run on three hits, but struck out Rudy York on three pitches. The Tigers, behind Tommy Bridges, won 12-1.
MLBallfans.co

NL Notes: Bryant, Cubs, Mets, Baez, Lindor, Longoria

The blockbuster trade between the Mets and Cubs on deadline day was almost even bigger, as The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal writes that Kris Bryant was also part of talks between the two clubs. The actual trade saw Javier Baez and Trevor Williams go to New York in exchange for top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, but Rosenthal reports that the larger version of the swap would’ve also seen the Mets land Bryant and another player off of Chicago’s big league roster. In exchange, the Cubs would have received not only Crow-Armstrong, but also “a prospect they regarded even more highly and a major leaguer under multi-year club control.”
MLBMeadville Tribune

Cy Young Award update: It’s Cole’s, Beuhler’s to lose this year

As the season enters the home stretch, this season’s best pitchers have begun to separate themselves from the pack. Who might emerge as this year’s Cy Young Award favorites? Here are a few names to watch. American League. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees. Gerrit Cole’s second season in pinstripes has...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: It’s silly to think the 2021 season depended on Jacob deGrom

On Friday, we learned the New York Mets didn’t pull off an even bigger trade with the Chicago Cubs in July because of their concern over the health of Jacob deGrom. You know the guy. He’s the team’s ace that was scheduled to step on the mound every fifth or sixth day for the team this year—pending scheduled off-days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy