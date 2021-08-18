The Muslims Call Bullshit on the Concept of Political Unity on New Single
Let's say, in an extreme hypothetical, tomorrow everyone came together and people with power suddenly saw their role in our present moment of unprecedented inequality and iniquity—that everyone understood intersectionality, and people's capacity for empathy reached new heights. Would it really be equal? Would all the violence—sexual, emotional, physical, financial, and psychological—be forgiven? Is immediate unity a resolution for centuries of unimaginable pain? No, but it is a common political ploy. And, Durham, NC punks The Muslims see white—I mean right—through it.
