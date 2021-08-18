The Muslims Call Bullshit on the Concept of Political Unity on New Single

Think: About the call and cost of unity in the body of Christ. About what happens when we are unwilling to pay the cost. Know: There is a calling in Christ to be one body, one family, that lives in harmony with one another. This is not up for debate but is expected and explicitly commanded of us in Christ. Also, that unity does not mean uniformity. We will look and act differently, but as long as we worship the same Lord we can have unity, and this world will be either repelled or attracted to Jesus by how we live out our lives in unity.