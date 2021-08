ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) – Local Afghan Americans living in Southern California are experiencing a range of emotions, from heartbreak to betrayal and survivor’s guilt as the U.S. military withdrawals its forces from Afghanistan. “I could’ve been one of those kids that was left behind,” said Salmon Hossein, a San Juan Capistrano resident. “My sister, my family, my cousins, that could’ve been us and in any other context, it would have been us. So, we’re heartbroken. We’re confused why it seems like our foreign policy was so callous in the way we left in such a hurried rush. Gulshan Yusufzai is the Executive...