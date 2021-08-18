Cancel
Stocks

S&P 500 Slips as Fed Sees Tapering Starting This Year

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The S&P 500 slipped Tuesday, as investors weighed up the Federal Reserve's minutes from its July meeting, signalling that the central bank could begin tapering its monthly bond purchases this year. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.8%, or 270 points, the Nasdaq...

Jerome Powell
