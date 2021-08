Sportradar Group, a Swiss sports data company that has its U.S. operations based in downtown Minneapolis, has filed plans for an initial public offering. Financial Times has a report on the IPO plan from Sportradar, which closely tracks data in a variety of sports on behalf of teams, media outlets and betting companies. The latter category has become increasingly important as more U.S. states allow gambling on sports and the bets themselves grow more complicated than simply who wins.