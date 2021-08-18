Cancel
What Is a Deferred Compensation Plan?

By Rachel Hartman
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deferred compensation plan allows you to delay receiving part of your compensation until a later date. These retirement plans are offered by certain employers to a select group of workers. “Deferred compensation plans are typically designed for high earners, like executives, in order to allow them to push off receiving a portion of their compensation and instead receive that compensation with earnings at a later date,” says Jarred Wilson, vice president and consulting actuary at Segal, an employee benefits consulting firm, in the New York City area.

