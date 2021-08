News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: 1OZA) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") would like to announce and welcome Mr. Inar Kamaletdinov as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kamaletdinov is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 9 years of finance experience. He obtained his CPA designation articling with Ernst & Young (EY) Canada and managed assurance engagements for publicly traded companies operating within the natural resource, technology, and manufacturing industries. He has considerable experience in financial reporting under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Post-articling, Mr. Kamaletdinov has worked in financial reporting for Canadian junior mining companies, as well as for a publicly traded asset management solutions organization. Mr. Kamaletdinov graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) with concentration in Accounting from Simon Fraser University.