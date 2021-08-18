Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Great soccer players, greater sports

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
ozaukeepress.com
 6 days ago

For their soccer, they got silver. For their sportsmanship, the Cedar Grove-Belgium High School girls and their fans were gold. Despite coming as close to a state championship as possible on June 25, losing a sudden-death shootout, 4-3, to Brookfield Academy in the Division 4 final after 110 minutes of soccer yielded a 1-1 tie at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, the heartbroken Rockets smiled through still-drying tears and cheered as they accepted the silver ball trophy.

ozaukeepress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Education
City
Belgium, WI
City
Cedar Grove, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Players#Brookfield Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy