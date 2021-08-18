Great soccer players, greater sports

For their soccer, they got silver. For their sportsmanship, the Cedar Grove-Belgium High School girls and their fans were gold. Despite coming as close to a state championship as possible on June 25, losing a sudden-death shootout, 4-3, to Brookfield Academy in the Division 4 final after 110 minutes of soccer yielded a 1-1 tie at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, the heartbroken Rockets smiled through still-drying tears and cheered as they accepted the silver ball trophy.