Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redmond, WA

LISTEN: John Carlson Show, Aug.16--7am hour

By KVI Staff
kvi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article7am hour -- frustrated Redmond neighbors sound off to city officials about planned homeless hotel, Redmond neighbors pack city council hearing to voice their public safety concerns, GUEST: SafeEastside.com, Kan Qiu, the difference between a drug injection site and a safe injection site, compare Redmond's mayor regarding this homeless hotel to how Bellevue held numerous meetings regarding a men's shelter proposal, 1 out of 3 hospital workers are not vaccinated according to new stats, will government imposed vaxx mandates make employee shortages (i.e. hospitals) even worse than they already are?, several Monroe (WA) prison units being closed down by Gov. Inslee who is reducing prison capacity by almost 24%, Inslee's prison decision comes as many violent crimes are going up.

kvi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redmond, WA
Government
City
Redmond, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
City
Bellevue, WA
Redmond, WA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage trials

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies against the coronavirus, according to interim data from two small, early-stage trials, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. J&J has been under pressure to produce evidence of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy