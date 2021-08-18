LISTEN: John Carlson Show, Aug.16--7am hour

7am hour -- frustrated Redmond neighbors sound off to city officials about planned homeless hotel, Redmond neighbors pack city council hearing to voice their public safety concerns, GUEST: SafeEastside.com, Kan Qiu, the difference between a drug injection site and a safe injection site, compare Redmond's mayor regarding this homeless hotel to how Bellevue held numerous meetings regarding a men's shelter proposal, 1 out of 3 hospital workers are not vaccinated according to new stats, will government imposed vaxx mandates make employee shortages (i.e. hospitals) even worse than they already are?, several Monroe (WA) prison units being closed down by Gov. Inslee who is reducing prison capacity by almost 24%, Inslee's prison decision comes as many violent crimes are going up.