Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Axios from Tel Aviv

By Barak Ravid
Axios
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to Axios from Tel Aviv. Each week we bring you my best scoops, reporting from a contributor in the region and the latest in Israeli politics. Today's edition (1,823 words, 7 minutes) focuses on the regional implications of the chaos in Afghanistan. Situational awareness: Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axios#Cia#Isis#European Union#Israeli Government#Egyptian#The White House#Defense#Facebook#State#Afghan#Palestinian#The National#Uae#Nato#Isis#Al Qaeda#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Lebanon
Country
Qatar
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israeli leader meets with Biden as Mideast tensions grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s meeting with President Joe Biden comes in the midst of heightened tensions with its regional arch-enemy, Iran, and as Israel grapples with a gradual resurgence of hostilities on its southern border with the Gaza Strip. Bennett, in his first state visit overseas...
AgricultureThe Jewish Press

Minister Shaked: If Lapid Promotes a Palestinian State, the Government Would Fall

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid last Thursday told Kan 11 News that the current government partners do not agree on the Palestinian issue, and even though he supports a two-state solution, it won’t happen this time around. When asked if the situation would change when he becomes prime minister—in a little less than two years—Lapid replied: “Could be.”
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

CIA director William Burns secretly met with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar

CIA director William Burns secretly met with Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's de-facto leader, in Kabul on Monday, the Washington Post first reported. Why it matters: Though the contents of the meeting are not known, Burns is the highest-ranking Biden administration official to meet with Taliban leadership as the U.S. races to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from the country before the official withdrawal date of Aug. 31.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Israel says it carried out airstrikes on Hamas targets after balloon attack

Israel Defense Forces announced on Twitter Monday that it carried out strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza in response to an earlier arson balloon attack. "All summer, Hamas launched arson balloons from Gaza into Israel," the tweet read. "In response to Hamas’ renewed attacks today, we struck a weapons manufacturing site, rocket launch site & tunnel entrances in Gaza."
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Meretz’s Arab Minister Calls for Direct Negotiations with Hamas

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Israeli minister Esawi Frej (Meretz) called on Tuesday for Israel to negotiate with Hamas directly, sans mediator. Speaking with radio 103 FM, Frej, who serves as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s regional cooperation minister, questioned the need for mediators when dealing with the terrorist group, saying Israel should handle the issue by itself.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for unannounced visit rebuked by Pelosi

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for an unannounced visit during the evacuation of American citizens and Afghans have been rebuked by Nancy Pelosi.US officials were stunned when Representative Seth Moulton and Representative Peter Meijer flew into the country on a chartered flight and stayed on the ground for several hours before leaving on another flight.The White House and State Department was furious as the two lawmakers did not coordinate the trip with diplomats or military commanders in charge of the often chaotic situation at the international airport, according to the Associated Press.Mr Moulton, a Democrat from...
WorldDaily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
MilitaryPosted by
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Former Afghan Vice President Says He Doesn’t Want The Country To Become Talibanistan

Former Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who proclaimed himself last Tuesday as Afghanistan’s interim president, declared in an exclusive interview with the network. India Today that the country rejects the dictatorship and affirmed that conversations are being held with the Taliban * and that the resistance against the insurgent group is strong.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy