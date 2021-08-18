Cancel
Lief Labs Appears for the 6th Time on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

clevelandstar.com
 6 days ago

Lief ranked No. 1,825 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list with a three-year revenue growth of 249 percent. VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief has achieved recognition at No. 1,825 on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Businessclevelandstar.com

Michelman & Robinson Announces First-Ever Emerging Companies & Venture Capital Chair

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Last quarter was historic for venture capital activity-the biggest ever as measured by dollars invested. With that momentum going into Q3 2021, deal flow is surging, and among the law firms seeing an uptick in start-up transactions is Michelman & Robinson, LLP, which has just named Harpreet Walia as its Emerging Companies & Venture Capital Chair.
New York City, NYclevelandstar.com

SUIC and Partner Sinoway International Team Up with Strong and Experienced Professionals, Bankers and Legal Counsels to Lead Its 8 Global Divisions and Have Started Talks with the Asia Office Head of A US Major Exchange to Institutionalize Sinoway For Its

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and its partner Sinoway International Ltd. team up with a strong professional and veteran team of legal counsels, investment bankers, and capital markets advisors and are working together in establishing Sinoway International holding group's market value for its shareholders. SUIC, Sinoway and the team are working together in establishing optimal financial systems and controls to prepare Sinoway for public listing in 2022/2023. The team will tackle 8 global divisions and areas of operations as shown in the illustration below.
Businessclevelandstar.com

RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Closes its 2nd Recent Acquisition of a Profitable Private Company

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), ('the Company') is pleased to announce its second acquisition - Grandeza Healthcare. As reported Sunday, August 22, 2021 on Newsmax, Grandeza Healthcare joined RushNet, Inc. as its newest subsidiary. This is RushNet's second acquisition in as many months. In July 2021, RushNet acquired heliosDX which is the sister company to Grandeza Healthcare, enjoying cross synergies. This is an important acquisition for RushNet as the company continues to execute its plans in bringing smaller, yet profitable companies to the public market with great products or services - companies which foster benefits to one another, enabling each to grow organically.
Atlanta, GAclevelandstar.com

Lingo(R) Announces Wholesale Agreement with Spectrum Business(R)

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Lingo Communications ('Lingo'), a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider, announced a new wholesale agreement with Spectrum Business® to deliver voice and broadband services, which benefits Lingo's customers using Spectrum's advanced communications network. The agreement allows Lingo to expand its...
Claremont, NCclevelandstar.com

Prysmian Group Investing to Support Broadband Development and 5G in North America

Additional Capacity and New Technology in Claremont, N.C. Optical Fiber and Cable Plant. MILAN, ITALY and HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, announced today it is investing $85 million in major equipment and technology upgrades at plants in North America, enabling the company to meet growing production needs for telecom customers.
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
Businessaustinnews.net

Ubiquity Names Peg Johnson to Lead Growing Fintech Business

Payments Veteran Joins BPO to Integrate Suite of Services for Challenger Banks and Fintechs. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Ubiquity, a multinational business process outsourcer and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, has appointed Peg Johnson as Senior Vice President, Fintech.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Cloud Managed Services, with the Market to Reach $78.6 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Managed Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Softwaretheshotcaller.net

Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software Market Increasing Investment is expected to boost Market Growth

The Latest research study released by HTF MI “Global Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Software Market” with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Threat Stack, Lacework, Fugue, Trend Micro, Turbot, CloudCheckr, Ermetic, BMC, C3M Cloud Control, Sophos Cloud Optix, Aqua, Caveonix, Cavirin, Cisco (Stealthwatch Cloud), CloudAware, CloudPassage & DivvyCloud etc.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Subscription Commerce Platform Market May Set New Growth Story | ReCharge, Razorpay, Recurly, Scaled Commerce

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Subscription Commerce Platform Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are 3dcart, AppDirect, Automattic (WordPress), BigCommerce, blubolt, Bold Commerce, Broadleaf Commerce, Chargebee, cleverbridge, Cloudmore, Cratejoy, Elanders, keylight, Limio, OpenCart, PeakCommerce, POWr, Razorpay, ReCharge, Recurly, Scaled Commerce, Sellfy, Snipcart, Squarespace, Stripe, Subbly, Subscribe Pro, ten24 Digital Solutions, Verifone, Xion Global & Zuora etc.
Internetclevelandstar.com

PhoneRegistry.com Re-Launches New and Improved Phone Lookup Website

Phone Registry is pleased to share that they have re-launched an all-new and improved website with loads of features and an updated phone directory with over 300 million phone numbers in the U.S.A. For several years now, PhoneRegistry has been working towards creating a secured digital platform for individuals looking for a free reverse phone lookup. The robust search engine is designed to aggregate the most relevant information from the phone number input provided by the users. This is by far the largest and the most reliable online phone registries as the data is accumulated from over 1000 legitimate databases. Users can now explore the phone lookup tool for identifying unfamiliar contacts, expose spam callers, and a chance to ignore and report unsolicited calls from unidentified contacts.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

With Market Size Valued at $18.1 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Supply Chain Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Learning Management System Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Xerox,IBM, Pearson, D2L

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Learning Management System Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Learning Management System market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Big Data Spending Market is Thriving Worldwide | Calpont, Oracle, Cloudera

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Big Data Spending examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Big Data Spending study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Big Data Spending market report advocates analysis of Hewlett-Packard Co., Calpont Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cloudera, Splunk Inc., Opera Solutions, Mu Sigma, Teradata Corporation & IBM.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Saas-Based Web 2.0 Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | IBM, Workday, Aplicor

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Saas-Based Web 2.0 Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Saas-Based Web 2.0 Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Saas-Based Web 2.0 Software market report advocates analysis of IBM, Workday, Inc., Aplicor, SAP, Microsoft, Cisco, Salesforce, NetSuite, Software AG, Oracle & SugarCRM.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Smart Oilfield It Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Accenture, Capgemini, Schlumberger

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Smart Oilfield It Services examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Smart Oilfield It Services study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Smart Oilfield It Services market report advocates analysis of IBM, Accenture, Capgemini, Schlumberger, PwC, Dell EMC, Cisco, Microsoft, Infosys, SAS Group, Tata Consultancy Services & Wipro.
Businessclevelandstar.com

StereoVision Signs Securities Law Firm & Independent Auditor for Filing SEC Reg A & SEC Form 10 to Return SVSN to SEC Fully Reporting Status for Planned Uplisting to the OTCQB

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Stereo Vision Entertainment, Inc. a publicly-traded Nevada corporation (OTC PINK:SVSN) announces the signing of an independent auditing firm and a securities law firm for the filing of an SEC Reg A and SEC Form 10 to return SVSN to 'Fully Reporting' status for planned uplisting to the OTCQB.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Digital Lending Platform Market

The report “Global Digital Lending Platform Market, By Component (Solution (Loan Origination, Decision Automation, Portfolio Management, Loan Servicing, Risk & Compliance Management, Loan Management, Business Process Management, and Others) and Services (Design and Implementation, Training & Education, Risk Assessment, Consulting, and Support & Maintenance)), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), By Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Credit Unions, Retail Banking, and P2P Lenders), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global digital lending platform market is projected to grow from US$ 7.4 billion in 2020 to US$ 32.8 billion by 2029. Global digital lending platform market is driven by rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries across the globe. In addition, rising internet penetration and growing number of smart phone users, coupled with increasing adoption of digital platform across various industries are some other factors expected to boost growth of the global market over the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives towards digitization for developing countries, coupled with approach towards streamline payment method and promote paper less transaction within short period of time are major factors propelling growth of the global market. Moreover, growing adoption of digital platform from financial institution in order to promote the customer experience related to payment methods is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period. Technological advancements and growing investment by major players for data security and privacy, coupled with string government regulation related to cyber security are factors accounted to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for key players working in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing expansion activities through strategic alliances among regional and international players are other factors expected to further support growth of the target market.
Atlanta, GAclevelandstar.com

Why We Should Recognize Entrepreneurial Achievement from Dee Agarwal

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / According to a study by Babson College, just over half (55 percent) of Americans believe they could successfully launch a business, with the other 45% assuming that a journey into entrepreneurship would inevitably end in business failure. Despite nearly half of the population holding a pessimistic perspective of entrepreneurship, the actual fail rate of entrepreneurs is much lower.

