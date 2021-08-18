My Take: Remember those who helped shape us

When I received an email from Hope College announcing the retirements of Greg Murray, Kathy Winnett-Murray and Lori Hertel earlier this spring, I sat for a moment pondering what it meant to me that three of the science educators who shaped my development as a teacher were retiring from the profession. I decided to reach out and see if they would be willing to sit down and reflect on their long, impactful careers at Hope. What follows is my attempt to capture some of the history and memories of thirty five years of biology education: