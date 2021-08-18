EchoStar CORP (SATS): Price Now Near $25.05; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, SATS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.72%) from the hour prior. SATS has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 20 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.