Comfort Systems Usa Inc (FIX): Price Now Near $75.64; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the time of this writing, FIX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.81 (1.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

