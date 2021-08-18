Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (SHI): Price Now Near $20.93; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis
At the moment, SHI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SHI has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on SHI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.etfdailynews.com
