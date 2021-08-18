International Bancshares Corp (IBOC): Price Now Near $42.56; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis
At the moment, IBOC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.38 (0.91%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.etfdailynews.com
