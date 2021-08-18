Cancel
Stocks

International Bancshares Corp (IBOC): Price Now Near $42.56; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the moment, IBOC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.38 (0.91%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

etfdailynews.com

Stocksambcrypto.com

Cardano, Tron, Uniswap Price Analysis: 22 August

The lack of strength observed in the broader crypto market impacted the altcoin market negatively with the likes of Cardano, Tron and Uniswap dipping on their respective charts. Despite ADA securing an all-time high, it recorded a slight loss in value over the last 24 hours. TRX was trading underneath its $0.0888 immediate price ceiling while UNI registered a 1.5% fall despite toppling over the $28.26 resistance mark.
Marketsu.today

John Bollinger Says Bitcoin Traders Should Be on the Alert

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP, Litecoin, Chainlink: Which alt is more likely to outperform the others

For the first time in three months, Bitcoin’s valuation crossed the $50k threshold on Sunday. Past precedents, to a fair extent, suggest the correlation of price movements and Bitcoin’s influence on other coins. For instance, almost all the coins hit their highs in the April-May period, and then stepped into the correction phase in conjunction. So, will we be witnessing a collective rally this time too?
MarketsNEWSBTC

TA: Ethereum Forms Bullish Pattern, Why ETH Could Continue Higher

Ethereum tested the $3,380 zone before it corrected lower against the US Dollar. ETH price is still trading above $3,300 and it might attempt another upside break. Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $3,300 and $3,320 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $3,250 and the 100 hourly...
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU): Price Up $2.87 (2.36)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.04 (-0.83)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, KALU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.04 (-0.83%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE): Price Now Near $56.06; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, EYE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.65 (-1.15%) from the hour prior. EYE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

eHealth Inc (EHTH): Price Now Near $42.05; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, EHTH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.7 (1.69%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as EHTH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Everbridge Inc (EVBG): Price Now Near $150.5; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, EVBG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.22 (0.82%) from the hour prior. EVBG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI): Price Now Near $31.83; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, DEI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. DEI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR): Price Now Near $162.48; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, RNR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.43 (-0.26%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Price Down $0 (0)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.15 (-0.72)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, ASB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ASB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF): Price Up $1.5 (3.86)% Over Past Day, Up $0.28 (0.7)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ANF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.28 (0.7%) from the hour prior. ANF has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksambcrypto.com

Chainlink, Sushiswap, BAT Price Analysis: 23 August

The likes of Chainlink and Sushiswap went up gradually, on their respective charts despite Bitcoin trading over $50K. LINK rose by 2.2% and toppled over the $27.77 resistance mark, SUSHI mostly showed signs of consolidation. In contrast, BAT registered a considerable 7.1% hike and stood at a multi-month high. Chainlink...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Ethereum, WAVES, Filecoin Price Analysis: 23 August

Ethereum maintained its uptrend as prices steadied above $3,300 on the back of a 2.7% increase. The alt could attempt to test the $3399.50 price ceiling next, a level it last touched on 18 May. Filecoin secured higher highs and rose 2.6%. On the contrary, WAVES fell by 3.1% while trading close to its $25.33 support line.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Monero, Stellar, AAVE Price Analysis: 22 August

Major cryptocurrencies demonstrated mixed trading so far, with Bitcoin reversing its losses by 0.2% as prices stood at $49K. Altcoins such as, Stellar and AAVE noted a minor decline on their respective charts by 2% and 1.8%, however, technicals pointed towards a price reversal. Monero, conversely, brought in a 3.4% gain as it broke above the $281.74 price ceiling.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Polkadot, EOS, Dogecoin Price Analysis: 22 August

As Bitcoin and Ethereum reversed, some altcoins took cue from the same, moving southward. DOT declined 4.9% and threatened to trade closer to $26.74 support line, EOS despite a drop in prices exhibited signs of a reversal. Finally, Dogecoin fell below its $0.321 resistance mark, as it declined by 2.7%.

