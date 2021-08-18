Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Our world in photos: August 18

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAFGHANISTAN — Evacuation: In this photo provided by the Spanish Defence Ministry and taken in Kabul, people boarded a Spanish Air Force A400 plane as part of an evacuation plan at Kabul airport, on Wednesday. Photo: Spanish Defence Ministry via AP.

