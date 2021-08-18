Our world in photos: August 18

ON THIS DAY IN 1906, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “News received in this city today regarding the havoc wrought by the earthquake at Valparaiso, Chile, continued to be very meager. No direct communication with the devastated seaport has yet been established and reports coming to hand through roundabout channels lack detail, and in most instances, are conflicting. Some state that practically the entire town was destroyed, with heavy loss of life. Other dispatches declare that the early reports were greatly exaggerated, that the zone of destruction was confined to the avenues surrounding two squares and that few persons were killed or injured. Regarding the progress of the fire which was reported to have followed in the wake of the quake there is a similar lack of reliable information. Cablegrams were received in Manhattan today stating that the flames had completed the work begun by the earthquake, only to be followed, a little later, by other cablegrams, apparently from equally as authentic sources, saying that the fire had been confined to the business district and was under control early this afternoon. Until the cables between here and the scene of the catastrophe are in working order again, or until the telegraph wires strung over the Andes from Valparaiso to Buenos Aires, or some other South American city, have been restored, it is improbable that any definite information as to the extent of the cataclysm will be obtainable.”