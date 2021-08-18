Plexus Corp (PLXS): Price Now Near $88.19; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, EHTH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.7 (1.69%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as EHTH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.