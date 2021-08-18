Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC): Price Now Near $94.75; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, BPMC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.38 (0.4%) from the hour prior. BPMC has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 hour changed directions on BPMC; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.