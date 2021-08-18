Cancel
Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS): Price Now Near $85.38; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the moment, AEIS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.33%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on AEIS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

