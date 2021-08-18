Moog Inc (MOG.A): Price Now Near $75.76; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis
Currently, MOG.A (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.35 (0.46%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on MOG.A; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.etfdailynews.com
