Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Moog Inc (MOG.A): Price Now Near $75.76; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, MOG.A (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.35 (0.46%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on MOG.A; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Mog A#Price Now Near#Rangebound Markets#Machinery#The Daily Chart#Moog Inc#Daily Rsi Analysis#Rsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR): Price Now Near $162.48; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, RNR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.43 (-0.26%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Medical & Biotechetfdailynews.com

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX): Price Now Near $17.95; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, PRAX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.47 (-7.58%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that PRAX has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Adient plc (ADNT): Price Now Near $39.76; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, ADNT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.66%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ADNT has now gone up 9 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL): Price Down $-1.77 (-4.28)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.26 (-3.06)% Over Past Hour

Currently, LORL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.26 (-3.06%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row LORL has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Donaldson Co Inc (DCI): Price Up $0.97 (1.44)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.16 (-0.23)% Over Past Hour

Currently, DCI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.23%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on DCI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI): Price Now Near $31.83; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, DEI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. DEI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU): Price Up $2.87 (2.36)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.04 (-0.83)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, KALU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.04 (-0.83%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB): Price Down $0 (0)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.15 (-0.72)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, ASB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ASB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF): Price Up $1.5 (3.86)% Over Past Day, Up $0.28 (0.7)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ANF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.28 (0.7%) from the hour prior. ANF has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB): Price Now Near $157.03; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, SLAB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1 (0.64%) from the hour prior. SLAB has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Box Inc (BOX): Price Now Near $24.79; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, BOX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.28%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BOX has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD): Price Now Near $27.39; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, JELD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.36 (-1.32%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on JELD; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Epizyme Inc (EPZM): Price Up $0.08 (1.76)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (2.19)% Over Past Hour

Currently, EPZM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (2.19%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA): Price Now Near $55.24; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, NSA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.13 (0.24%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS): Price Up $0.76 (2.56)% Over Past Day, Up $0.18 (0.6)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, SHLS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.6%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SHLS has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Mantech International Corp (MANT): Price Up $0.63 (0.79)% Over Past Day, Up $0.51 (0.64)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, MANT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.51 (0.64%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row MANT has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS): Price Now Near $21.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, KTOS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.46%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row KTOS has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS): Price Up $0.08 (0.94)% Over Past Day, Up $0.07 (0.9)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ASTS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.9%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ASTS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT): Price Up $0.11 (0.44)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.08)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, VIRT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

ENERPLUS Corp (ERF): Price Down $-0.07 (-1.43)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-1.12)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, ERF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-1.12%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy