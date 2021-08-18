Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV): Price Now Near $4.55; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis
Currently, CDEV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.78%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on CDEV; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.etfdailynews.com
