Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA): Price Up $0.15 (0.52)% Over Past Day, Up $0.09 (0.33)% Over Past Hour

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, HTA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.33%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that HTA has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

etfdailynews.com

Related
Stocksambcrypto.com

Cardano, Tron, Uniswap Price Analysis: 22 August

The lack of strength observed in the broader crypto market impacted the altcoin market negatively with the likes of Cardano, Tron and Uniswap dipping on their respective charts. Despite ADA securing an all-time high, it recorded a slight loss in value over the last 24 hours. TRX was trading underneath its $0.0888 immediate price ceiling while UNI registered a 1.5% fall despite toppling over the $28.26 resistance mark.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV): Price Down $-0.3 (-0.36)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.34 (-0.4)% Over Past Hour

Currently, LYV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.34 (-0.4%) from the hour prior. LYV has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN): Price Down $-0.18 (-1.21)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.3 (-2.04)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, OPEN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.3 (-2.04%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that OPEN has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN): Price Down $-0.12 (-0.31)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.33 (-0.86)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, SNN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.33 (-0.86%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SNN has seen 3 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Ciena Corp (CIEN): Price Down $-0.47 (-0.83)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.31 (-0.55)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, CIEN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.55%) from the hour prior. CIEN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Zscaler Inc (ZS): Price Up $0.63 (0.26)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.01 (-0.42)% Over Past Hour

Currently, ZS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.01 (-0.42%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Travelers Companies Inc (TRV): Price Up $1.35 (0.88)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.04)% Over Past Hour

Currently, TRV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.04%) from the hour prior. TRV has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Comscore Inc (SCOR): Price Down $-0.07 (-2.06)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.61)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, SCOR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.61%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Fedex Corp (FDX): Price Up $0.92 (0.34)% Over Past Day, Up $2.04 (0.75)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, FDX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.04 (0.75%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Groupon Inc (GRPN): Price Down $-1.2 (-4.46)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.33 (-1.26)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, GRPN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.33 (-1.26%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GRPN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Retailetfdailynews.com

Ross Stores Inc (ROST): Price Up $0.59 (0.47)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.36 (-0.28)% Over Past Hour

Currently, ROST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.36 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ROST has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Why the Cardano ($ADA) Price Has Surged Over 22% in Past Two Days

On Wednesday (August 11), the price of Cardano’s $ADA reached $1.8879, which is its highest level since May 19. In this article, we explain why Cardano has been on fire in the past two days. According to data from TradingView, at around 15:20 UTC on August 11, on crypto exchange...
Stocksetfdailynews.com

REGENXBIO Inc (RGNX): Price Up $0.13 (0.41)% Over Past Day, Up $0.12 (0.38)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, RGNX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.12 (0.38%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV): Price Up $0.07 (0.24)% Over Past Day, Up $0.9 (2.95)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, DV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.9 (2.95%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Seer Inc (SEER): Price Down $-1.46 (-4.5)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.53 (-1.68)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.53 (-1.68%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SEER has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Alarmcom Holdings Inc (ALRM): Price Down $-0.99 (-1.21)% Over Past Day, Up $0.72 (0.9)% Over Past Hour

Currently, ALRM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.72 (0.9%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

CONMED Corp (CNMD): Price Down $-0.37 (-0.29)% Over Past Day, Up $0.99 (0.79)% Over Past Hour

Currently, CNMD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.99 (0.79%) from the hour prior. CNMD has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP): Price Down $-2.59 (-1.4)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.21 (-0.12)% Over Past Hour

Currently, MEDP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.21 (-0.12%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row MEDP has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on MEDP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Bandwidth Inc (BAND): Price Up $1.79 (1.66)% Over Past Day, Up $2.06 (1.91)% Over Past Hour

Currently, BAND (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.06 (1.91%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row BAND has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

TreeHouse Foods Inc (THS): Price Down $-0.93 (-2.38)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.49 (-1.28)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, THS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.49 (-1.28%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that THS has seen 3 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on THS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

