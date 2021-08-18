TreeHouse Foods Inc (THS): Price Down $-0.93 (-2.38)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.49 (-1.28)% Over Past Hour
At the moment, THS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.49 (-1.28%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that THS has seen 3 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on THS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.etfdailynews.com
Comments / 0